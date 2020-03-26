Analysts Anticipate Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) to Post -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) will report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.41). Anterix reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 1,397.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATEX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Anterix in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other Anterix news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $952,196.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 122,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,319 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ATEX traded up $4.40 on Thursday, reaching $42.74. The company had a trading volume of 153,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,090. The company has a quick ratio of 18.54, a current ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.55 million and a PE ratio of -18.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.42. Anterix has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $51.33.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

