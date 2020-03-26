Analysts Anticipate Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $354.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.52 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.36.

NYSE:AHT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,536. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $78.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.41. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

