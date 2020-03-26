Analysts Anticipate Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) to announce ($0.63) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million.

Several analysts have commented on CRNX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.66. 76,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,485. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $28.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $360.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $117,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 46,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,975 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

