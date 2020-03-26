Analysts Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.22. East West Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EWBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded up $2.01 on Thursday, hitting $30.74. 1,879,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,945. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,869.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,098 shares of company stock worth $533,193. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Earnings History and Estimates for East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

