Analysts Anticipate Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Will Post Earnings of $4.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) will announce earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.42 and the highest is $4.66. Humana posted earnings of $4.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $18.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.52 to $18.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $22.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.47 to $22.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.00.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $269.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.89. Humana has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $384.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.