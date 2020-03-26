Analysts Anticipate Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $231.16 Million

Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) will report $231.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $236.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.20 million. Medpace posted sales of $200.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $938.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $712.80 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $855.30 million to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $67.97 on Thursday. Medpace has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $109.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.90.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

