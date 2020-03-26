Analysts Anticipate PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) to post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. PTC posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

PTC stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.32. The company had a trading volume of 662,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,737. PTC has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $102.47. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average of $72.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $160,988.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,493.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $59,614.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,665 shares of company stock worth $241,980. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in PTC by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in PTC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in PTC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of PTC by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of PTC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 81,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

