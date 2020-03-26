Analysts Anticipate The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The Hackett Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCKT. BidaskClub cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,252,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after buying an additional 132,114 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 15,936 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.33. 166,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,756. The firm has a market cap of $332.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.49. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

