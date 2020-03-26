Analysts Anticipate Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Announce $2.98 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.85 and the highest is $3.12. Zebra Technologies posted earnings of $2.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.56 to $14.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $15.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $16.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $11.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.51. 499,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.39 and its 200-day moving average is $228.28. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $260.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 23,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

