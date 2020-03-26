Analysts Expect 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) to Post $2.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23. 3M reported earnings per share of $2.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $9.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $10.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $877,754,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 545.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,019 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of 3M by 3,725.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of 3M by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,843,000 after purchasing an additional 977,188 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,158,000 after purchasing an additional 550,844 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $131.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.42. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

