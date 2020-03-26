Analysts Expect Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.91 Million

Analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) will post $21.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.50 million. Capstar Financial posted sales of $21.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year sales of $97.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.20 million to $98.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $108.95 million, with estimates ranging from $106.30 million to $111.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the third quarter valued at about $747,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 129,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 51,555 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

