Analysts Expect Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) to Post $2.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) will announce $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00. Roper Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.48 to $13.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $14.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Shares of ROP opened at $285.18 on Thursday. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $395.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.79. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

