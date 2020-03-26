Analysts Expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to Post $0.32 EPS

Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. SPS Commerce reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.99 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

SPS Commerce stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,074. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.72.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,178 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $228,954.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $488,498.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,865.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,155,464 in the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 100.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 531,348 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 874,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,491,000 after buying an additional 94,822 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 248.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 870,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after buying an additional 620,939 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,799,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after buying an additional 24,475 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

