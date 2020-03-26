Analysts Expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to Post $0.32 EPS

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. SPS Commerce reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.99 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

SPS Commerce stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,074. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.72.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,178 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $228,954.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $488,498.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,865.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,155,464 in the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 100.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 531,348 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 874,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,491,000 after buying an additional 94,822 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 248.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 870,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after buying an additional 620,939 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,799,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after buying an additional 24,475 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply