Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capital Southwest Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Capital Southwest in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSWC. BidaskClub raised Capital Southwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. National Securities upgraded Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Shares of CSWC opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $195.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.21%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

In other Capital Southwest news, CEO Bowen S. Diehl acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,942 shares in the company, valued at $898,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $200,165.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 48,137 shares of company stock valued at $505,217. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 521.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

