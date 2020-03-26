Analysts Issue Forecasts for XOMA Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of XOMA in a research note issued on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for XOMA’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XOMA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. XOMA has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $169.76 million, a P/E ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of XOMA by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOMA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 118,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $1,998,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $1,834,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 220,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

