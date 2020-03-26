Analysts Offer Predictions for Olympic Steel, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Olympic Steel in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Olympic Steel has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $319.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.80 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 75,816 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 487.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 79,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 65,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth $1,147,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 44,859 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Olympic Steel news, Director Arthur F. Anton purchased 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $49,989.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,906.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

