Analysts Offer Predictions for Talos Energy Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Talos Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital downgraded Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

NYSE TALO opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $340.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.06.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.83. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $233.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.85 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.