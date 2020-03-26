Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 26th (AAPL, BMW, CON, CRM, DAI, DEQ, DUE, ENI, F, FB)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 26th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $268.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) was given a €53.00 ($61.63) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €60.00 ($69.77) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was given a $178.00 target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €35.00 ($40.70) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) was given a €12.00 ($13.95) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Duerr (ETR:DUE) was given a €25.00 ($29.07) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €13.50 ($15.70) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) was given a €11.00 ($12.79) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was given a $170.00 target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €58.00 ($67.44) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $22.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) was given a €31.00 ($36.05) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Leoni (ETR:LEO) was given a €5.20 ($6.05) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Pioneer Municipal High (NYSE:MAV) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $5.00 to $3.50. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $160.00 target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €19.00 ($22.09) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was given a $52.00 price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) was given a €29.00 ($33.72) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €55.00 ($63.95) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €77.00 ($89.53) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

S&T (ETR:SANT) was given a €28.00 ($32.56) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.25 to $3.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €6.20 ($7.21) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Stabilus (ETR:STM) was given a €28.00 ($32.56) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.50 to $2.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Talanx (ETR:TLX) was given a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peugeot (EPA:UG) was given a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €163.00 ($189.53) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €3.00 ($3.49) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

