Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Avis Budget Group (CAR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) in the last few weeks:

3/26/2020 – Avis Budget Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – Avis Budget Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2020 – Avis Budget Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $11.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Avis Budget Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – Avis Budget Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Avis Budget Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – Avis Budget Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/10/2020 – Avis Budget Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2020 – Avis Budget Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $26.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Avis Budget Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2020 – Avis Budget Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $31.00 to $44.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Avis Budget Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/21/2020 – Avis Budget Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/21/2020 – Avis Budget Group was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/15/2020 – Avis Budget Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of CAR traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 141,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,507. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.35. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 60.29%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director F Robert Salerno purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $275,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,761.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 430,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,993.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

