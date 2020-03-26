Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Gibson Energy (GBNXF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS: GBNXF) in the last few weeks:

3/25/2020 – Gibson Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wood & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/25/2020 – Gibson Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Gibson Energy was upgraded by analysts at CIBC to a “buy” rating.

3/12/2020 – Gibson Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Gibson Energy is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Gibson Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Gibson Energy stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $21.30.

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

