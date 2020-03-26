Analysts Set Expectations for Hardwoods Distribution Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HDI) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Hardwoods Distribution in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HDI. CIBC lifted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$22.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

HDI opened at C$8.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.09. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$7.40 and a one year high of C$17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.71 million and a P/E ratio of 6.41.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

