Analysts Set Expectations for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note issued on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh expects that the company will earn $2.87 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PBH. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.79 and a beta of 0.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

