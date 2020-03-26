Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 26th (EGBN, ERI, EYE, FGEN, FRPT, GSS, HA, IAC, IBOC, ICHR)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, March 26th:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Get Eagle Bancorp Inc alerts:

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SunPower is one of the most forward-integrated solar companies, having more than a decade-long experience in designing, manufacturing and supplying large-scale solar systems. The company pledges to increasingly attach Helix and Equinox storage to its solar systems, which is expected to enhance its revenues. Backed by this strong demand in the commercial business, SunPower won awards worth more than $500 million in 2019 and acquired bookings worth 26 megawatts during the fourth quarter. However, shares of SunPower have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company is also facing increasing challenges in terms of project execution of commercial direct business, which may impact its near-term profitability. These challenges are primarily related to project delays.”

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the past few months, Suncor Energy has seen its stock price decline precipitously. Since the beginning of 2020, shares of the Canadian integrated major have plunged around 62% with crude prices primarily hovering around the lowly $24 per barrel mark. Further adding to the woes is the status of Canadian oil market, which is in complete disarray with the heavy crude trading further down to the WTI. Worryingly, the oil plunge has left the likes of Suncor facing prices below their costs of production. While the company has decided to trim its capex as a response, this will also result in lower production. Further, Suncor Energy's production continues to be impacted by mandatory curtailment and planned maintenance downtime. Given these headwinds, the company is perceived as a risky bet that ordinary investors should exit.”

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “THL Credit Inc. is a newly-organized, externally-managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company that has filed an election to be treated as a business development company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of middle market companies. The Company invests primarily in private subordinated debt, or mezzanine debt, in middle market companies that require capital for growth and acquisitions. Such investments in many cases include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock or other similar securities. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, THL Credit Advisors LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. “

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.