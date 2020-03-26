Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Northern Trust (NTRS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) recently:

3/25/2020 – Northern Trust was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/24/2020 – Northern Trust was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $96.00.

3/23/2020 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $76.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $76.00 to $61.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $124.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $110.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $85.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Northern Trust was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2020 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $100.00 to $76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Northern Trust was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2020 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $94.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Northern Trust was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/15/2020 – Northern Trust was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/3/2020 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $101.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Northern Trust was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $72.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $385,891.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $108,701.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock worth $5,889,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $262,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 962,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,223,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 21.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 167.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 166,740 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,095,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

