Analyzing 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) and Teladoc Health (NASDAQ:TDOC)

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) and Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 1life Healthcare and Teladoc Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1life Healthcare 0 3 5 0 2.63 Teladoc Health 0 10 13 0 2.57

1life Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $25.86, indicating a potential upside of 33.97%. Teladoc Health has a consensus price target of $123.23, indicating a potential downside of 22.74%. Given 1life Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe 1life Healthcare is more favorable than Teladoc Health.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1life Healthcare and Teladoc Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1life Healthcare $276.26 million 8.55 -$347.65 million ($2.84) -6.80 Teladoc Health $553.31 million 21.05 -$98.86 million ($1.49) -107.05

Teladoc Health has higher revenue and earnings than 1life Healthcare. Teladoc Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1life Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 1life Healthcare and Teladoc Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1life Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Teladoc Health -17.87% -10.65% -6.79%

Summary

1life Healthcare beats Teladoc Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

1life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc. operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships. It serves consumers, employers, providers, and health networks under the One Medical brand name. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone. It serves employers, health plans, health systems, and other entities in approximately 100 countries worldwide. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a collaboration with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center to develop a consumer pediatric telehealth platform. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. Teladoc Health, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

