Analyzing Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVDF) & The Competition

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS: MPVDF) is one of 57 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Mountain Province Diamonds to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mountain Province Diamonds and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mountain Province Diamonds Competitors 618 1670 1720 97 2.32

Mountain Province Diamonds presently has a consensus price target of $0.50, indicating a potential upside of 71.59%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 1,107.45%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mountain Province Diamonds has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds -46.94% -7.29% -3.48% Mountain Province Diamonds Competitors -47.56% 7.29% 1.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $208.24 million -$14.61 million -2.43 Mountain Province Diamonds Competitors $7.18 billion $913.65 million -15.56

Mountain Province Diamonds’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds. Mountain Province Diamonds is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds’ rivals have a beta of -0.48, meaning that their average stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds rivals beat Mountain Province Diamonds on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

