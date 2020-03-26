Analyzing NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) & Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NextCure and Sarepta Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure 0 0 8 0 3.00 Sarepta Therapeutics 0 1 22 0 2.96

NextCure currently has a consensus target price of $66.50, indicating a potential upside of 77.71%. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $197.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.97%. Given Sarepta Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sarepta Therapeutics is more favorable than NextCure.

Profitability

This table compares NextCure and Sarepta Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure -531.54% -21.84% -14.67% Sarepta Therapeutics -187.77% -67.13% -39.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextCure and Sarepta Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure $6.35 million 162.11 -$33.74 million ($2.15) -17.40 Sarepta Therapeutics $380.83 million 20.22 -$715.08 million ($9.71) -10.20

NextCure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sarepta Therapeutics. NextCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sarepta Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of NextCure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NextCure beats Sarepta Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextCure

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene. In addition, the company's pipeline comprise SRP-5051, a peptide conjugated PMO that binds to exon 51 of dystrophin pre-mRNA. It has collaboration agreements with Nationwide Children's Hospital to advance micro-dystrophin gene therapy program under the research and license option agreement; Galgt2, a gene therapy program for the treatment of DMD; and Neutrophin 3, a gene therapy program to treat Charcot-Marie-Tooth neuropathies. The company also has a license agreement with Lysogene to develop LYS-SAF302, a gene therapy for mucopolysaccharidosis IIIA; a license and option agreement with Lacerta to develop treatments for CNS-targeted and lysosomal storage diseases; and research collaboration and option agreement with Genethon to develop micro-dystrophin gene therapy products. In addition, it has a research agreement with Duke University to advance gene editing CRISPR/Cas9 technology for restoring dystrophin expression; a collaboration agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. to commercialize products in Summit's utrophin modulator pipeline; a strategic collaboration with Paragon Bioservices; and a strategic collaboration with CENTOGENE for the identification of patients with DMD in the Middle East and North Africa region. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

