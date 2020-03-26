Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,169 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.13.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $146.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,166.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $115.52 and a one year high of $190.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.