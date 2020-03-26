Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 250,000 Shares

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $2,525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III stock remained flat at $$10.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 322,089 shares.

Get Andina Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Andina Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to have a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Andina Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andina Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.