Andrew William Fraser Brown Sells 6,000 Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew William Fraser Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,298 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $226,977.38.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -118.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60. Zscaler Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $101.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

