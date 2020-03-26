Andrew Woskett Acquires 745,000 Shares of Minotaur Exploration Ltd (ASX:MEP) Stock

Minotaur Exploration Ltd (ASX:MEP) insider Andrew Woskett acquired 745,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$20,860.00 ($14,794.33).

ASX:MEP traded down A$416,464.97 ($295,365.23) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting A$0.03 ($0.02). 90,000 shares of the stock were exchanged. Minotaur Exploration Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.02 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of A$0.08 ($0.05). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67. The company has a market cap of $9.47 million and a P/E ratio of -3.71.

About Minotaur Exploration

Minotaur Exploration Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral tenements in Australia. The company explores for copper, gold, nickel, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in various mineral exploration tenements located in South Australia, New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, and Western Australia.

