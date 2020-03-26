Ankr (ANKR) One Day Volume Hits $7.90 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, IDEX, Bittrex and Binance DEX. Ankr has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00050502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000678 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $292.51 or 0.04406351 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00063881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036931 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015061 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010826 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Sistemkoin, Huobi Korea, Bittrex, Bithumb, Binance DEX, BitMax, CoinExchange, Bilaxy, Upbit, Coinsuper, Bgogo, Coinall, ABCC, Hotbit, Bitinka, IDEX and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

