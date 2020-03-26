ANON (ANON) Market Cap Hits $43,381.35

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, ANON has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. ANON has a total market capitalization of $43,381.35 and approximately $6.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ANON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.15 or 0.02557944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00185918 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00041857 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io.

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.