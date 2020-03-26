ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

In related news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.44, for a total value of $826,671.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,191,658.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,857,310.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,214 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,957 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in ANSYS by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $212.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.48 and a 200 day moving average of $244.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.43. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $299.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

