Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Anterix in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

NASDAQ ATEX traded up $4.40 on Thursday, reaching $42.74. The company had a trading volume of 153,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,090. The company has a quick ratio of 18.54, a current ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.55 million and a PE ratio of -18.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.42. Anterix has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $51.33.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Anterix had a negative net margin of 1,397.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that Anterix will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Anterix news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.82 per share, with a total value of $2,919,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 122,587 shares of company stock worth $5,053,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 72.0% during the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,553,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,770 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 315,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 35,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,976,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anterix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in Anterix by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 124,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

