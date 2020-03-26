Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (NASDAQ:OIBRQ) Financial Survey

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Anterix and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anterix 0 2 3 0 2.60 Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anterix presently has a consensus target price of $61.80, suggesting a potential upside of 44.60%. Given Anterix’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Anterix is more favorable than Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anterix and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anterix $6.50 million 97.55 -$41.99 million ($2.88) -14.84 Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial $6.04 billion 0.00 $7.49 billion N/A N/A

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial has higher revenue and earnings than Anterix.

Profitability

This table compares Anterix and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anterix -1,397.75% -16.25% -14.91% Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Anterix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial beats Anterix on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless, Inc. and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial Company Profile

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services. It also provides wholesale interconnection, network usage, and traffic transportation services to other telecommunications providers. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 5.9 million asymmetric digital subscriber line subscribers; and 39 million mobile subscribers. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, mobile broadband, small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

