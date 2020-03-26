Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298,029 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 2.75% of Anthem worth $2,107,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM traded up $8.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $224.47. 1,072,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186,547. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.78. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $312.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.42 and a 200-day moving average of $273.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.46.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

