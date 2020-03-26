Anthony Boucaut Purchases 1,550,000 Shares of Experience Co Ltd (ASX:EXP) Stock

Experience Co Ltd (ASX:EXP) insider Anthony Boucaut bought 1,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,200.00 ($92,340.43).

Shares of ASX EXP traded up A$0.03 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting A$0.07 ($0.05). The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,424 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.22. Experience Co Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.13 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of A$0.32 ($0.23). The firm has a market cap of $39.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.61.

About Experience

Experience Co Limited, an adventure tourism and leisure company, provides tandem skydiving services in Australia and New Zealand. It also provides white water rafting, canyoning, helicopter and boat tours, island day trips, reef tours, snorkeling and diving in the Great Barrier Reef; rain forest tours in North Queensland; and hot air ballooning in New South Wales.

