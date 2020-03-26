Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $8,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,562,882.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.90.

Shares of AON traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.44. 49,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,554. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

