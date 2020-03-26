Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the period. AON comprises 1.2% of Capital International Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.18% of AON worth $86,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.81. The stock had a trading volume of 164,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,554. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.58 and its 200-day moving average is $202.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.79.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.90.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at $873,617.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

