Apache (NYSE:APA) PT Lowered to $24.00

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 316.67% from the company’s previous close.

APA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Apache from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of Apache stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,487,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,958,215. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.48. Apache has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.90.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apache will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Apache by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apache by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Apache by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 138,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

