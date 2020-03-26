Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,508 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.43% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $32,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIV shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

In related news, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,286,961.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,353.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,284 shares of company stock worth $6,504,580. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

AIV traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.01. 1,914,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,262. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.29. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.