Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, an increase of 517.9% from the February 27th total of 24,600 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ APEX traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 79,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Apex Global Brands has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apex Global Brands stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 670,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 12.63% of Apex Global Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Apex Global Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

