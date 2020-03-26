APIX One Day Volume Reaches $338.00 (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One APIX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000801 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, APIX has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar. APIX has a market cap of $1.80 million and $338.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.02556830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00194680 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00042180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034382 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

APIX Token Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,222,857 tokens. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io.

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

