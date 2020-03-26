Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 2nd. Analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.45. 53,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APOG. BidaskClub downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Apogee Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.