Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Update

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the February 27th total of 13,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AFT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 110,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,373. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

