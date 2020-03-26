AppCoins Price Up 2.8% This Week (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $85,224.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, BiteBTC and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.68 or 0.02573715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00194362 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00042158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034250 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, Binance, BiteBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

