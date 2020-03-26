Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.34% of Appian worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Appian by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,578,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,736,000 after acquiring an additional 431,901 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 930,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,565,000 after buying an additional 303,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after buying an additional 28,837 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 2,806.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 584,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,752,000 after buying an additional 564,154 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after buying an additional 232,713 shares during the period. 41.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

APPN traded up $3.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.44. 56,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,369. Appian Corp has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $63.77. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.47.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Appian had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $68.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,398 shares in the company, valued at $285,932.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $149,466.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,325.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $1,071,166 in the last three months. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

