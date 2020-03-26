Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

APLE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,485,000 after purchasing an additional 267,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $289.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.62%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

