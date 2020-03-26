Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,973 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.2% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $12.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $258.46. 54,433,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,273,264. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

